Proposed labour law amendments are extremely inhumane  Hotel workers

August 18, 2023   01:30 pm

The President of the Hotel Workers’ Center, Janaka Adhikari alleges that the proposed labour law amendments are ‘extremely inhumane’.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (18), he emphasized that the proposals include many reforms that could result in significant injustices to the employees.

“The government has provided the opportunity to hire part-time employees under the proposed labor law amendment. This means that the hotel managers can hire employees for a maximum of 03 hours during peak hours and send them home afterward. Then he can hire a new employee if he wants to.”

According to Adhikari, the proposed amendment means that hotel managers are no longer required to pay workers for an 8-hour shift. Additionally, workers will not be entitled to any overtime pay, he explained further, adding that, this is a ”cruel law.”

