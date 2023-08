The government has slashed the import tax on maize, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

Accordingly, the import tax of Rs. 75.00 on 1 kilogram of maize has been reduced to Rs. 25.00 with effect from Thursday (Aug. 17).

Taking to Twitter, Siyambalapitiya explained that the move aims to bring down the price of animal feed produced using maize.