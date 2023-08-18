SJB continues campaign to collect signatures against Health Minister

The main opposition’s campaign to collect signatures against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has reportedly taken place in front of the Kalutara Teaching Hospital today (18) too.

This campaign is carried out by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) Constituency Organizer for Kalutara, Ajith P. Perera, in a bid to force the current health minister to resign from his post and urge the government to make necessary arrangements for establishing a proper health service, after appointing a suitable individual as the Minister of Health.

Ada Derana correspondent mentioned that a large number of passers-by and patients who had arrived at the Kalutara Teaching Hospital were seen signing the list of signatures in support of the campaign.