Special discussion held between President and SLPP representatives

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with a group of representatives of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) earlier today (Aug. 18), Ada Derana learns.

The roundtable began at 11.30 a.m. at the Presidential Secretariat, according to reports.

It was attended by SLPP general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam, MP Sanjeewa Edirimanne and some former members of local government bodies.

Kariyawasam explained that the meeting was convened to bring the President’s attention to the issues faced by the party members who had submitted nominations for the Local Government Election which has repeatedly been postponed.