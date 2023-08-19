18-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today

August 19, 2023   06:35 am

An 18-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas including Colombo and suburbs from 08.00 a.m. today (19 Aug) until 02.00 a.m. on Sunday (20 Aug), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kaduwela, and Kotte Municipal Council areas, and the Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and the Ratmalana and Katubedda areas.

The NWSDB explained that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work.

