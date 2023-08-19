Price of chicken likely to go down

Price of chicken likely to go down

August 19, 2023   07:21 am

The price of 1kg of chicken can be sold at Rs. 1,200 in the coming days now that the government has taken measures to slash the import tax on maize, the Association of Animal Production says.

Its chairman Ajith Gunasekara expressed confidence that maize used to produce animal feed can be imported within a period of two weeks.

He also mentioned that as a result of these concessions, it is possible to sell an egg at a price of Rs. 40 in the future.

On Friday (Aug. 18), the government announced that the import tax of Rs. 75.00 on 1 kilogram of maize has been reduced to Rs. 25.00.

Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya explained that the move aims to bring down the price of animal feed produced using maize.

