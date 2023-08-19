New Bill to propose mandatory 25% youth representation in LG bodies

August 19, 2023   09:35 am

MP Premnath C. Dolawatta says a new Bill will be introduced to establish a mandatory 25% representation of youth in local government bodies.

“I have taken the initiative to present a proposal to amend the Local Government Act and reinstate the rightful provision of 25% nominations for youth candidates.”

This significant proposal, brought forth as a private member’s bill, underscores the commitment to fostering generational inclusivity and engaging the perspectives of young citizens in governance processes, the parliamentarian commented addressing a press conference on Friday (Aug. 18).

The press conference convened at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) was themed “Collective Path to a Stable Country”.

Speaking further, Dolawatta said the objective of this initiative is to reinstate an opportunity that has historically existed but was regrettably lost over time. He expressed confidence in garnering the backing of both parliamentary colleagues and the members of the public to realize this endeavour.

In addition, the parliamentarian emphasized that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s agenda is centred on affording opportunities to the youth of our nation and facilitating their active involvement in the decision-making framework.

With regard to the youth representation in local government structures, Dolawatta mentioned that this been a consistent practice for decades. This history of youth engagement has witnessed instances of young individuals, devoid of political familial backgrounds, successfully securing parliamentary positions and even ministerial roles, he added.

