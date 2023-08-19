Over 5,000 doctors to leave the country?

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has expressed deep concerns that around 5,000 doctors with qualifications to work in foreign countries are likely to leave the island.

Media Spokesman of the GMOA, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe mentioned that the government should immediately come up with a solution to avoid this situation.

“5,000 means one-fourth of the total number of doctors in the country”, he stressed.

“The Ministry of Health should identify the reasons underlying this issue, and devise a necessary program for the group of doctors who have decided to leave the country.”

Meanwhile, he also stated that more than 250 post-internship doctors have decided to leave the country’s healthcare system.