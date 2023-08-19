Sri Lanka to conduct comprehensive national security review

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says a comprehensive national security review will be conducted to formulate modern security policies for the National Security Council.

The review, headed by (Retd.) Major General Channa Gunatillake, will also focus on economic trends and climate change.

Wickremesinghe made these remarks addressing a President’s Colours Awards at the Navy Volunteer Force Advanced Naval Training Centre in Boossa on Friday (Aug. 18), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The distinguished honour was bestowed upon the Volunteer Naval Force, in recognition of its unwavering dedication, exemplary service, and significant contributions to the nation, as the main supplementary force of the Sri Lanka Navy.