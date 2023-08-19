Navy nabs Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 43mn off Jaffna

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended a suspect along with a stock of Kerala cannabis weighing around 130kg and 600g in a search operation carried out off Uduththurai, Jaffna last night (18).

The stock of Kerala cannabis which was being smuggled by a dinghy had been packed in 61 parcels which had been stuffed in 03 sacks, according to the Navy.

The gross street value of the seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 43 million, the Navy said.

Accordingly, the Kerala cannabis stock, the dinghy and the suspect were initially taken into naval custody and later handed over to the Maruthankerny Police for onward legal action.

The suspect held in the operation is a resident of Uduththurai in Jaffna, aged 44, according to the Navy.