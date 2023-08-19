Three arrested for selling rented vehicles using forged documents

Panadura Crimes Unit has arrested three individuals, including a woman, who were engaged in a racket using forged documents to sell vehicles obtained on rental basis.

Police stated that the arrest was made during an investigation launched based on a complaint alleging that a vehicle rented from a person in the Panadura area had been sold using falsified documents.

During the investigations, the police also recovered 02 other vehicles that were sold and pawned, as well as many documents including forged driving licenses.

The two arrested males are residents of the Dambulla area, and the arrested woman is a resident of Polonnaruwa, according to police.

They are scheduled to be produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court.