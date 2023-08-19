General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) has a pivotal role to play in shaping the nation’s future, says President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka.

His remarks came during his inspection tour to the KDU yesterday (18), which comprised a series of insightful engagements that highlighted the university’s commitment to excellence and its role in nurturing disciplined and responsible citizens, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He noted that the key to the country’s progress is judicious legislation, regulation, and deregulation. “This holds true for the economy, where a strategic move toward deregulation and openness is essential. However, this does not imply a lack of rules and regulations governing operations. Matters such as money laundering and financial investigations will be rigorously addressed to ensure adherence to standards, with a strong emphasis on law and order and national security,” Ratnayake said adding that in this journey, KDU has a pivotal role to play.

During his visit, Ratnayaka inaugurated an analytical laboratory, showcasing the university’s dedication to cutting-edge education and research. He also paid his respects at the Ranaviru Memorial, a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made by military personnel. This act underscored the nation’s collective gratitude for the efforts of its brave soldiers, the PMD said.

A pivotal moment of the visit was the inspection of an ongoing construction project – an auditorium that will enrich the university’s facilities for education, collaboration, and cultural activities. This project exemplifies KDU’s commitment to modern infrastructure and a holistic academic experience.

Engaging in a candid discussion with a panel of university officials, Ratnayaka praised KDU for its unwavering commitment to discipline and educational excellence, the PMD added.