China and Sri Lanka to cooperate in tea trade and promotion

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visited the Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha (Group) Co., Ltd., China’s premier tea enterprise integrating research and development, production and sales of tea in Dali in Yunnan Province on August 18.

He held detailed discussions with the Chief Executive and top tea researchers about the possibilities of further strengthening the cooperation between tea research in Sri Lanka and Xiaguan Tuocha, which is known for its large production scale, excellent quality and technology, good brand reputation, complete sales network, and international reputation.

The Xiaguan Tuocha brand was created in 1902 and has a history over 110 years. The company’s predecessor was the Kangzang Tea Factory founded in 1941. After privatization reform in 2004 and several generations of hard work, it has become a group company with deep historical heritage, the CEO explained to the Prime Minister.

“With the theme, ‘integrity management, quality first’, it is known for high-quality tea products and services to the world”, he said. The Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha has already exchange data and expertise with Tea Research Center in Thalawakele and it has expressed willingness to assist research and development undertaken by tea industry in Sri Lanka.

It has a reputation as the national frontier tea designated production enterprise and raw material reserve enterprise, the national tea processing technology research and development center, the national key leading enterprise of agricultural industrialization.

The officials pointed out that the company produces more than 200 varieties of five major teas, mainly Pu-erh tea and it has won several international awards.The products are sold nationwide and are mainly sold to more than 30 provinces and cities in China, and exported to more than 10 countries including the European Union, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. It has been listed as authorized vendor in Vancouver, Canada. “Our focus is to provide you high-quality tea from Xiaguan Tuocha and we will extend support to the tea research and development in Sri Lanka,” the official assured the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister invited the Xiaguan Tuocha to send a team to Sri Lanka to further discussions on cooperation in tea research.

State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura, Governor of Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman, Yadamini Gunawardena MP and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanyake were also present on this occasion.