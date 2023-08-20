30-year-old injured in shooting at Dehiwala

August 20, 2023   08:05 am

A 30-year-old person has been shot and injured at Auburn Place in Dehiwala last night (19) by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle, police said.

The injured person, a 30-year-old resident of Auburn Place, has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

The shooting had occurred last night near the sports ground at Auburn Place while the victim, who had just returned home after work, was standing near the road in front of his residence. 

Police suspect that the shooting had been carried out targeting someone else and that the unidentified gunmen had accidentally shot the victim in question. 

Dehiwala Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the shooters. 

