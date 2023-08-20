Unpaid foreign travel leave for judicial officers suspended

August 20, 2023   10:00 am

The Judicial Service Commission has decided not to consider requests for no-pay foreign employment leave submitted by judicial officers.

The decision has reportedly been arrived at in consideration to the existing employee shortage and service requirements in the judicial service.

Earlier, the government issued a special circular in order to provide 05-year unpaid leave to government officials to leave for foreign employment.

However, according to the relevant circular, the Judicial Service Commission has decided that the applications of judicial officers requesting unpaid foreign leave cannot be considered until December 31 of this year.

The Judicial Service Commission has notified all the judges and magistrates regarding this decision through a circular.

