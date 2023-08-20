Sri Lanka Customs warns of increasing scams using its name

Sri Lanka Customs emphasizes that a significant increase in financial frauds that are being carried out to deceive the people using information related to the Customs Department has been observed.

The Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs, Sudattha Silva states that fraudsters are using not only the customs letterheads and telephone numbers but also the names of the customs officials.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Customs asserted that it will never demand to deposit money into the accounts of unknown individuals.

Moreover, Mr. Silva urged the general public to inform Sri Lanka Customs regarding such fraudulent activities and the individuals who are involved.