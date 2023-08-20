SpiceJet commences flight services between Madurai and Colombo

The Indian budget carrier SpiceJet will commence flight services between Madurai in India and Colombo from today (Aug 20).

Earlier in July, SpiceJet confirmed plans to resume six times weekly Madurai - Colombo flight service from August 20, 2023, in its official online booking system.

Accordingly, the budget carrier will operate flights between India’s Madurai and Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Colombo six days a week, except on Wednesday.

While announcing the matter, SpiceJet expressed that, “We hope the direct flight will help boost tourism between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the OAG, a leading global travel data provider based in the United Kingdom, claimed that SriLankan Airlines will also operate the route.