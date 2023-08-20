SpiceJet commences flight services between Madurai and Colombo

SpiceJet commences flight services between Madurai and Colombo

August 20, 2023   11:56 am

The Indian budget carrier SpiceJet will commence flight services between Madurai in India and Colombo from today (Aug 20).

Earlier in July, SpiceJet confirmed plans to resume six times weekly Madurai - Colombo flight service from August 20, 2023, in its official online booking system.

Accordingly, the budget carrier will operate flights between India’s Madurai and Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Colombo six days a week, except on Wednesday.

While announcing the matter, SpiceJet expressed that, “We hope the direct flight will help boost tourism between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the OAG, a leading global travel data provider based in the United Kingdom, claimed that SriLankan Airlines will also operate the route.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.20

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.20

Sri Lankas friendship with China is beyond party politics - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

Sri Lankas friendship with China is beyond party politics - PM Dinesh Gunawardena (English)

Sajith ready to help uplift the country with no intention of gaining powers (English)

Sajith ready to help uplift the country with no intention of gaining powers (English)

Govt. to rehire retired consultants to avoid doctor shortage (English)

Govt. to rehire retired consultants to avoid doctor shortage (English)

Reviving construction sector is a challenge  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (English)

Reviving construction sector is a challenge  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.19

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.19

Raids widened to arrest individuals causing deliberate forest fires

Raids widened to arrest individuals causing deliberate forest fires