The Deputy Chairperson of Quatar’s National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Dr. Mohammad bin Saif Al Kuwari met with Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) Judge Rohini Marasinghe on the margin of the NHRC’s delegation visit to Colombo within a tour to countries with the most labour density in the State of Qatar.

The two sides discussed the possibility of renewing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides, discussing avenues to strengthen cooperation and sharing expertise with respect to human rights. They also discussed opportunities and challenges facing Sri Lankan workers considering the increasing recruitment of Sri Lankan workers.

Al Kuwari outlined that the State of Qatar has taken an array of measures pertaining to the protection of workers’ rights, chief of which are the right of workers to change their employers under the law No. 18 of 2020, determination of minimum wage and ensure their right to adequate housing and living conditions set forth in the law No. 17 of 2020.

He pointed out that the law ensures the workers’ right to transfer to other employers with streamlined conditions. However, in case of contract termination without adherence to a notice period, employers shall pay compensation to workers as the law specified the compensation value in a way that observes workers’ rights.

Deputy Chairperson of NHRC handed over 100 copies of workers’ rights pocket booklet in Sri Lankan language to Chairperson of the Sri Lankan Human Rights Commission. The booklet includes the most important guidelines of workers’ rights and duties in accordance with the Qatari labor law.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of NHRC Dr. Mohammad bin Saif Al Kuwari discussed with a host of officials at the Sri Lankan visa centre of the State of Qatar methods of taking essential measures to protect expatriate workers in Qatar and ensuring arrival of workers in Qatar through the official procedures recognised under Qatari and Sri Lankan laws, as well as raising workers’ awareness on those procedures.

Dr. Al Kuwari urged the intensification of workers’ awareness programmes and efforts in the country of origin to further introduce them to their rights, duties and procedures of receiving visas prior to their arrival in Qatar. He pointed out that NHRC strives to take proactive measures to prevent problems that might face workers nominated to work in Qatar.

Source - The Peninsula

--Agencies