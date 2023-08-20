GMOA to resort to strict measures if doctors not provided solutions

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) emphasizes that if the Ministry of Health does not provide immediate solutions to the issue of the doctors, they will resort to strict measures in the near future.

Secretary of the association Dr. Haritha Aluthge said that the Ministry of Health is trying to intimidate doctors, instead of solving the issues.

Furthermore, Dr. Aluthge mentioned that if no solutions are received for their issues in the next few days, the doctors have decided to engage in different kinds of trade union actions.