India-Sri Lanka ferry service will revive historical maritime ties: TN Minister

August 20, 2023   04:24 pm

The ferry service between India and Sri Lanka will revive historical maritime ties between the two countries, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works and Minor Ports E. V. Velu. 

Speaking at the meeting of coastal states development committee held at Kevadia in Gujarat on Saturday, Velu said the Nagapattinam port in Tamil Nadu was getting ready to offer the ferry service to Sri Lanka.

“To connect India with the world, the external affairs ministry has given green signal for launching a ferry service to Sri Lanka from Tamil Nadu. The ferry service will nurture the cultural ties between the two countries. Apart from increasing the domestic and international tourism, the service will also increase the trade,” Velu said.

While Nagapattinam port is getting ready for the ferry service to Kankesanthurai, discussions to commence a ferry service between Rameswaram and Thalaimannar were also underway, he said. 

“The service will revive the historical maritime ties between the two countries that existed till 1980,” he said. Velu then said that a port will be developed in Cuddalore. 

Source : Times of India

--Agencies

