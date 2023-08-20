President embarks on two-day official visit to Singapore

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to depart the country tomorrow morning (21) for a two-day official visit to Singapore, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Throughout this visit, President Wickremesinghe has a series of significant meetings planned, including discussions with Singapore’s President, Mrs. Halimah Yacob and talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, and Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien. The latter will engage in bilateral talks with President Wickremesinghe.

Under the provisions of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries have the opportunity to collaborate effectively with the objective of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions through international carbon trading. Accordingly, a cooperative understanding concerning carbon neutrality within the framework of the Paris Agreement will be established between the governments of Sri Lanka and Singapore. The signing of this agreement is anticipated after deliberations between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Singapore, said the PMD.

Joining the President on this visit will be Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security; Ruwan Wijewardena, Senior Advisor on Climate Change; and Dr. R.H.S.Samaratunga, Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs.

Simultaneously, during President Wickremesinghe’s absence from the country, four Acting Ministers have been designated to oversee the ministries under his purview. The appointments include Minister of State for Defence Pramita Bandara Tennakoon as the Acting Minister of Defence; Minister of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policy for the duration of the President’s absence; Minister of State for Technology Kanaka Herath has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Technology; and Minister of State for Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Women, Child Affairs, and Social Empowerment, it added.