Sri Lanka needs an authority to oversee FTAs - business chamber representatives

August 20, 2023   08:48 pm

Sri Lankan business chamber representatives express that Sri Lanka should plan to diversify its export markets through the Free Trade Agreements (FTA), while continuing efforts to enter the regional comprehensive economic partnership through the new agreements.

Speaking during the ‘At HydePark’ programme on Ada Derana 24, Chief Economist of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Shiran Fernando highlighted the need to integrate with the eastern markets while continuing the legislative reforms that need to be done.
 
Meanwhile, also joining the discussion, Chairman of the National Chamber of Exporters, Jayantha Karunaratne emphasized that most agreements that were signed do not provide favourable trade conditions for local businessmen adding that a separate authority must be established to discuss and find solutions with the cooperation of exporters.

