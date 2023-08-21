A few showers expected in parts of the island

A few showers expected in parts of the island

August 21, 2023   07:40 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, it said.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar can be rough at times.

