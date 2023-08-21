President Ranil meets Singapores President

President Ranil meets Singapores President

August 21, 2023   10:00 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met Singapore’s President, Madam Halimah Yacob a short while ago in Singapore, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

President Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official visit to Singapore this morning (21), along with a series of significant meetings planned, including discussions with Singapore’s President, Mrs. Halimah Yacob and talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, and Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien. The latter will engage in bilateral talks with President Wickremesinghe.

