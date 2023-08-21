Registrar Generals Department issues special notice to public

August 21, 2023   10:07 am

The Registrar General’s Department announces that certified copies of birth, marriage and death certificates issued by the department will not further be invalidated following 06 months of issuance.

Accordingly, the department mentioned that the previous regulations imposed in order to invalidate the relevant documents after 06 months of their issuance has been lifted.

The department informs that accordingly, if there is a certified copy of any certificate issued by the Registrar General’s Department, there is no need to obtain a new copy.

The Registrar General’s Department has notified the Ministries of Education, Foreign Affairs and the Department of Immigration and Emigration and also the Department of Registration of Persons in this regard, it added.

However, a new copy of the relevant documents must be obtained only if an amendment has been made to them, according to the department.

