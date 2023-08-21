President Ranil Wickramasinghe, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Singapore, has met the country’s Defence Minister Dr. Ng Eng Hen, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the discussion, talks were focused on geopolitical developments and the importance of regional stability for small maritime countries, according to the PMD.

Earlier today (21), President Wickramasinghe also met Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob.

President Wickremesinghe left the island for a two-day official visit to Singapore this morning (21).

Throughout this visit, President Wickremesinghe has a series of significant meetings planned, including bilateral discussions with with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien.