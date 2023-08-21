Sri Lankas July consumer inflation eases to 4.6%

Sri Lankas July consumer inflation eases to 4.6%

August 21, 2023   03:36 pm

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6% year-on-year in July from 10.8% in June, helped by easing food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices contracted to negative 2.5% in July from 2.5% in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items also eased to 10.9% in July from 18.3% year-on-year in June.

Since June, Sri Lanka’s inflation has come down sharply from the runaway levels seen earlier, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, which has lowered the costs of fuel, power and imported food.

A $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) secured in March has topped up foreign reserves, which had dwindled to record lows in early 2022, plunging the island into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

Source – Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers further accuse govt over failure to provide proper price for paddy

Farmers further accuse govt over failure to provide proper price for paddy

Farmers further accuse govt over failure to provide proper price for paddy

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister

Issue in providing drinking water to Hambantota?

Issue in providing drinking water to Hambantota?

Sri Lanka and Singapore to sign MoU on decarbonization during President's visit

Sri Lanka and Singapore to sign MoU on decarbonization during President's visit

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.21

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

Political parties express views on economic crisis (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.20