Met. Dept. issues advisory for increased temperatures in several areas

August 21, 2023   04:57 pm

The heat index – the temperature felt on the human body – is expected to increase up to the ‘Caution’ level at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Hambantota District, the Meteorology Department said in a heat index advisory.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. 

It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

However, the Meteorology Department has advised the members of the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, check up on the elderly and the sick, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

