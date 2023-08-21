CEB officials instructed to nominate qualified individuals for GM post

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has instructed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) regarding the obtaining of the ministry’s approval for the promotions of senior management at CEB.

During a meeting held with the CEB’s Chairman, General Manager (GM) and Directors, the minister has also directed to implement immediately the board decision taken in 2020 that was to be implemented from 2025 regarding the minimum service period remaining required for the promotions to the positions of DGMs (3 years) and AGMs (2 years).

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekara said that since the current General Manager is retiring next month, instructions were also given to nominate persons and get the approval of the Ministry for the post of GM for individuals that have obtained prior administrative experience and a minimum of 03 year service period remaining for retirement.

Meanwhile, the reform process of CEB, power generation plans, assets management, reducing administrative and operating costs and other related issues to CEB have been taken up for discussion during the meeting, according to the minister.