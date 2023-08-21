Person shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

August 21, 2023   10:24 pm

A person has been shot dead by two unidentified gunmen near the Ratmalana railway station, police said.

Accordingly, the shooting has reportedly been carried out by two gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle. 

The incident had taken place at around 9.45 p.m. today (21) when two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at a 40-year-old employed at a meat shop located near the Ratmalana railway station and then fled.

The victim, Anura Deshapriya a.k.a ‘Kaluwa’, a resident of Araliya Housing Complex in Ratmalana, had succumbed to gunshot injuries shortly after.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of the Kalubowila Hospital.

The motive behind the shooting or the suspects involved is yet to be ascertained. 

