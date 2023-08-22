Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

August 22, 2023   07:40 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in North-Central and North-Western provinces, and in Hambantota district.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar can be rough at times.

