Tourist arrivals in 2023 cross 860,000

August 22, 2023   08:45 am

Over 860,000 tourists arrivals have been reported thus far in 2023, as per the statistics recorded by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

Accordingly, a total of 866,744 tourists arrivals were reported since January this year, of which 98,831 were reported within the first 20 days of August, the SLTDA stated.

While a majority of the tourists have been identified as Indian nationals, a high number of British and Chinese nationals were also recorded entering the island.

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

Extreme dry weather conditions causing drinking water issues across the island

