The body of a 32-year-old was found in his father’s residence in Kottai, Jaffna on Monday evening (21 Aug) according to police.

The deceased has been identified as the son of a businessman in the area, police said.

Accordingly, upon completion of the magisterial inquest, the body of the deceased was sent to the Jaffna Hospital for the postmortem examination.

While police are yet to identify the cause of death, further investigations are being carried out by the Jaffna Police in relation to claims made by area residents, accusing the deceased of having been a drug addict.