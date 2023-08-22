Businessmans son found dead in Jaffna

Businessmans son found dead in Jaffna

August 22, 2023   08:48 am

The body of a 32-year-old was found in his father’s residence in Kottai, Jaffna on Monday evening (21 Aug) according to police.

The deceased has been identified as the son of a businessman in the area, police said.

Accordingly, upon completion of the magisterial inquest, the body of the deceased was sent to the Jaffna Hospital for the postmortem examination.

While police are yet to identify the cause of death, further investigations are being carried out by the Jaffna Police in relation to claims made by area residents, accusing the deceased of having been a drug addict. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

Extreme dry weather conditions causing drinking water issues across the island

Extreme dry weather conditions causing drinking water issues across the island