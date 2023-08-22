Brother of Dikwella shooting victim arrested for aiding and abetting

August 22, 2023   09:00 am

The brother of the man who was shot dead in Bodarakanda, Dikwella last week, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) on suspicion of aiding and abetting the gunman.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF officers attached to the Tangalle camp made the arrest in Radampala, Dikwella, at around 7.30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 21).

During interrogations, the 32-year-old has divulged that he is the brother of the shooting victim. The STF said he had aided and abetted the gunman who was identified as Hewa Gamage Sameera.

He has been handed over to the Dikwella Police for onward investigations.

In the late hours of August 15, a 46-year-old was gunned down and killed in Bodarakanda, Dikwella. He was identified as Sanjeewa Pushpakumara alias “Moratu Sanjeewa” who was residing in Piliduwa, Matara.

According to reports, he had died on the spot after suffering critical gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest, and hip.

He is said to be a close associate of the incarcerated criminal gang member Chamil Ajith Kumara alias “Kudu Chamil”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

Extreme dry weather conditions causing drinking water issues across the island

Extreme dry weather conditions causing drinking water issues across the island