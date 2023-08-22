Brother of Dikwella shooting victim arrested for aiding and abetting

The brother of the man who was shot dead in Bodarakanda, Dikwella last week, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) on suspicion of aiding and abetting the gunman.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF officers attached to the Tangalle camp made the arrest in Radampala, Dikwella, at around 7.30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 21).

During interrogations, the 32-year-old has divulged that he is the brother of the shooting victim. The STF said he had aided and abetted the gunman who was identified as Hewa Gamage Sameera.

He has been handed over to the Dikwella Police for onward investigations.

In the late hours of August 15, a 46-year-old was gunned down and killed in Bodarakanda, Dikwella. He was identified as Sanjeewa Pushpakumara alias “Moratu Sanjeewa” who was residing in Piliduwa, Matara.

According to reports, he had died on the spot after suffering critical gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest, and hip.

He is said to be a close associate of the incarcerated criminal gang member Chamil Ajith Kumara alias “Kudu Chamil”.