Man arrested for defrauding businessman of Rs. 16mn

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on Monday (21 Aug) arrested a 65-year-old for defrauding a businessman of Rs. 16 million, police reported.

Accordingly, the suspect had fraudulently obtained Rs. 16 million after having promised to import chemical fertilizer.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Rajagiriya, is due to be presented before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (22 Aug), while further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the CCD.