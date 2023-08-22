Man arrested for defrauding businessman of Rs. 16mn

Man arrested for defrauding businessman of Rs. 16mn

August 22, 2023   09:50 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on Monday (21 Aug) arrested a 65-year-old for defrauding a businessman of Rs. 16 million, police reported.

Accordingly, the suspect had fraudulently obtained Rs. 16 million after having promised to import chemical fertilizer.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Rajagiriya, is due to be presented before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (22 Aug), while further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the CCD.

