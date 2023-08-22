Cause of death and hospitalisation of inmates at Galle Prison revealed

The cause behind the deaths of two inmates and hospitalisation of several others at the Galle Prison has been identified as a bacterial infection, Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

Accordingly, as per preliminary investigations into the matter, the two inmates died due to an infection of Meningococcus bacteria, which later caused the spread of Meningococcal disease, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Meanwhile, seven others are currently receiving treatment at the Prison Hospital, Ekanayake stated.

On Monday evening (21 Aug), two inmates of the Galle Prison were reported dead while five others were hospitalised due to an illness which remained unidentified.

While investigations into the matter were expedited, immediate safety precautions such as the wearing of face masks by all individuals inside the prison premises, were taken, Ekanayake confirmed.