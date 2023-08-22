Cause of death and hospitalisation of inmates at Galle Prison revealed

Cause of death and hospitalisation of inmates at Galle Prison revealed

August 22, 2023   11:22 am

The cause behind the deaths of two inmates and hospitalisation of several others at the Galle Prison has been identified as a bacterial infection, Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

Accordingly, as per preliminary investigations into the matter, the two inmates died due to an infection of Meningococcus bacteria, which later caused the spread of Meningococcal disease, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Meanwhile, seven others are currently receiving treatment at the Prison Hospital, Ekanayake stated.

On Monday evening (21 Aug), two inmates of the Galle Prison were reported dead while five others were hospitalised due to an illness which remained unidentified.

While investigations into the matter were expedited, immediate safety precautions such as the wearing of face masks by all individuals inside the prison premises, were taken, Ekanayake confirmed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)