Safe Migration Promotion Unit established at BIA to prevent human trafficking

Safe Migration Promotion Unit established at BIA to prevent human trafficking

August 22, 2023   11:51 am

Sri Lanka has established a Safe Migration Promotion Unit (SMPU) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Labor & Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara says.

According to the lawmaker, this unit was appointed on the directives of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) which looks into gender equity and equality with special emphasis on looking into gender-based discrimination and violations of women’s rights in Sri Lanka.

He said it is tasked with conducting primary and secondary inquiries on the local migrant workers, in a bid to prevent Sri Lankans traveling abroad on tourist visas from falling prey to human trafficking syndicates.

The unit will also provide proper guidance to Sri Lankan migrant workers. It will primarily focus on locals traveling to Malaysia, Oman, and Dubai Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on tourist visas.

Nanayakkara said the unit will be in operation round the clock under the purview of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.

The unit consists of officers of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), the Department of Immigration & Emigration, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

The minister is confident that the objectives of this unit can be achieved as multiple state institutions are working in cooperation to crack down on human trafficking.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Prices of onions already rising in Sri Lanka amidst India's decision to hike export tax

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

Civil society groups react to Pastor Jerome's mother meeting Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

CID permitted to question imprisoned underworld figures 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu'

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation drops to 4.6% Year-on-Year (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)

No rice shortage despite crop loss due to drought; price issues may arise  Agri. Minister (English)