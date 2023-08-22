Speaker holds bilateral talks with Laos Consul for Sri Lanka

August 22, 2023   12:06 pm

Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has held talks with the Consul of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Manilay Thiphalansy regarding the development of the relationships between the two countries under several areas.

In particular, the development of Buddhist cultural programs between the two countries and the measures that can be taken for the development of the tourism industry were discussed, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Furthermore, there has been a discussion regarding the business activities of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the goods and services exported by the country to other countries.

Moreover, the establishment of a friendship association in the current Ninth Parliament on behalf of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic was also discussed here, it added.

The Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera was also present at this event, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

