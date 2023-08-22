Sri Lankan President meets with Singaporean PM

August 22, 2023   12:48 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held bilateral talks with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

President Wickremesinghe departed the island on Monday morning (Aug. 21) to embark on a two-day official visit in Singapore.

Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security; Ruwan Wijewardena, Senior Advisor on Climate Change; and Dr. R.H.S.Samaratunga, Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs are accompanying President Wickremesinghe during this visit.

