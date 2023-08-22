Sri Lanka signs MoU with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits

Sri Lanka today (22 Aug) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits within the framework of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Under the provisions of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries have the opportunity to collaborate effectively with the objective of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions through international carbon trading.

Accordingly, a cooperative understanding concerning carbon neutrality within the framework of the Paris Agreement was established between the governments of Sri Lanka and Singapore this afternoon.

The MOU was formalised in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

President Wickremesinghe left for Singapore on Monday (21 Aug) for a two-day official visit.