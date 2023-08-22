Eight apprehended over illegal fishing off Trincomalee

Eight persons were apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy on Monday evening (21 Aug), for engaging in illegal fishing using unauthorized nets off Kallarawa area in Trincomalee.

Accordingly, the suspects, aged between 20 and 44, have been identified as residents of the Poduwakattu area, and were handed over to the Kuchchaveli Fisheries Inspector, together with the two dinghies and other unauthorized fishing gear used by the group, for onward legal action.

The relevant arrest was made during a search operation conducted by the SLNS Walagamba, in the Eastern Naval Command, as part of a series of regular operations conducted in both, the sea and coastal areas, in a bid to prevent wide-ranging illegal fishing practices.