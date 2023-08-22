Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted

Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted

August 22, 2023   03:37 pm

Producing inmates for court proceedings has been suspended for two weeks after the outbreak of a bacterial infection at the Galle Prison.

The superintendent of Galle Prison said measures would be taken to produce prisoners for court proceedings virtually when required.

On Monday (Aug. 21), two inmates detained at the Galle Prison were reported dead while five others were hospitalized due to an ‘unknown’ illness.

However, the Health Ministry said today, as per preliminary investigations, the deaths and hospitalization of Galle Prison inmates were attributed to meningococcal disease, a rare and serious illness caused by bacteria called meningococcus.

Prisons Additional Commissioner General and Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake mentioned that 07 other inmates are currently receiving treatment at the prison hospital while 09 more are under medical care at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

The postmortems of the two inmates who died were performed on Monday, and the remains of the deceased have been referred to the Government Analyst for additional tests.

According to health officials, the meningococcal disease can often be severe in drug addicts whose physical condition has deteriorated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21