Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted

Producing inmates for court proceedings has been suspended for two weeks after the outbreak of a bacterial infection at the Galle Prison.

The superintendent of Galle Prison said measures would be taken to produce prisoners for court proceedings virtually when required.

On Monday (Aug. 21), two inmates detained at the Galle Prison were reported dead while five others were hospitalized due to an ‘unknown’ illness.

However, the Health Ministry said today, as per preliminary investigations, the deaths and hospitalization of Galle Prison inmates were attributed to meningococcal disease, a rare and serious illness caused by bacteria called meningococcus.

Prisons Additional Commissioner General and Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake mentioned that 07 other inmates are currently receiving treatment at the prison hospital while 09 more are under medical care at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

The postmortems of the two inmates who died were performed on Monday, and the remains of the deceased have been referred to the Government Analyst for additional tests.

According to health officials, the meningococcal disease can often be severe in drug addicts whose physical condition has deteriorated.