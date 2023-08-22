Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin secures votes to become Thailands 30th prime minister

Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin secures votes to become Thailands 30th prime minister

August 22, 2023   03:45 pm

Srettha Thavisin from the populist Pheu Thai party secured enough votes in parliament to become the country’s 30th prime minister Tuesday.

While the vote was still ongoing, his supporters celebrated an end to months of post-election uncertainty in which the winning progressive Move Forward Party was blocked from taking power by conservative senators.

Srettha, a real estate tycoon, will lead a coalition of 11 parties assembled by Pheu Thai that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. 

Move Forward was excluded from the coalition. Critics called the new government a betrayal of the election results, but Pheu Thai leaders defended it as a necessity for ending the political deadlock and creating reconciliation.

The vote came hours after former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra began an eight-year prison sentence after returning from years of self-imposed exile. Many have speculated that the party embraced its former enemies in an effort to reduce or cancel Thaksin’s prison sentence, something the party denies.

Source - AP News

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.21