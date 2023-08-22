Strict legal action against those who attempt to take law into own hands - Tiran

Strict legal action against those who attempt to take law into own hands - Tiran

August 22, 2023   07:03 pm

The Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles states that strict legal actions will be taken against those who attempt to take the law into their own hands or aid in the creation of such situations, irrespective of their position or status.

Minister Alles mentioned this in a statement issued with regard to a recent incident where a public representative had made a statement in an irresponsible manner that would provoke people.

Furthermore, the Minister urged the general public including the plantation communities in Sri Lanka not to fall prey to such hate speech and take the law into their own hands.

He stated that “if anyone attempts to take the law into their own hands after falling prey to the hateful statements made by certain politicians with the narrow objective of gaining votes of communities” or if anyone aides in the creation of such situations, the law will be strictly implemented against any such individual or organization irrespective of their position or status.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.22

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.22

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

Two inmates dead, several hospitalised after Meningococcal disease outbreak at Galle Prison

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

Sri Lanka pays back USD 50 million to Bangladesh

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

' Maskade Kaluwa ' shot dead near Ratmalana railway station

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00