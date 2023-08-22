Strict legal action against those who attempt to take law into own hands - Tiran

The Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles states that strict legal actions will be taken against those who attempt to take the law into their own hands or aid in the creation of such situations, irrespective of their position or status.

Minister Alles mentioned this in a statement issued with regard to a recent incident where a public representative had made a statement in an irresponsible manner that would provoke people.

Furthermore, the Minister urged the general public including the plantation communities in Sri Lanka not to fall prey to such hate speech and take the law into their own hands.

He stated that “if anyone attempts to take the law into their own hands after falling prey to the hateful statements made by certain politicians with the narrow objective of gaining votes of communities” or if anyone aides in the creation of such situations, the law will be strictly implemented against any such individual or organization irrespective of their position or status.