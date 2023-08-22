Several injured as section of jetty collapses at Trinco navy camp
August 22, 2023 07:13 pm
At least three individuals including two school children have reportedly been injured after a section of a jetty collapsed at the Trincomalee navy camp.
Ada Derana reporter said that one adult and two school children have been hospitalized and that several others are receiving treatment within the camp.
The injured reportedly includes a group of students from a school in Galgamuwa who had gone to visit the camp and the adults who had accompanied them.