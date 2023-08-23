President returns after Singapore visit

August 23, 2023   07:57 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned to the island after concluding his two-day official visit to Singapore.

Ada Derana reporter said that the delegation of ten people including the President arrived in the island at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake last night (22).

The President and his delegation had reportedly arrived by flight SQ-468 belonging to the Singapore Airlines.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in discussions with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday. The focal point of these discussions was the reinforcement of collaborative efforts between the two nations, the PMD reported.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also successfully inked, centring around the joint venture on carbon credits. This landmark collaboration falls under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, a pivotal framework for global environmental stewardship.

During the visit, Wickremesinghe also met the President of Singapore Ms. Halimah Yacob, Singapore’s Minister for Defence, Dr. Ng Eng Hen and Minister for Sustainability and Environment of Singapore Ms Grace FU Hai Yien..

The President’s delegation included Chief-of-Staff and National Security Advisor Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardena, and Senior Advisor on Economic Stabilisation Dr. R.H. Samaratunga. 

