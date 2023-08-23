Unanticipated railway strike leaves passengers stranded

August 23, 2023   08:59 am

An unanticipated trade union strike launched by railway guards last night (Aug. 22) left passengers stranded for several hours.

The reason behind the token strike was an assault on a railway guard by an employee of Maligawatta railway yard.

According to railway guards’ union, the assault had taken place at around 7.00 p.m. last evening.

As a result of the token strike, several night mail train journeys scheduled for last night were delayed by several hours, leaving passengers stranded at the railway station.

However, the trade union action was called off at around 9.00 p.m.

