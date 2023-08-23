Sri Lanka generated USD 315mn from gem, jewellery exports this year: State Minister

Sri Lanka generated USD 315mn from gem, jewellery exports this year: State Minister

August 23, 2023   09:59 am

Sri Lanka has generated an income of USD 315 million from gems and jewellery exports in the months that have elapsed this year, says State Minister for Primary Industries Chamara Sampath Dasanayake.

“In the previous year, we achieved a significant income of USD 230 million through gem exports. Notably, in the year (2023), our gem and jewellery exports have yielded substantial revenue of USD 315 million.”

Addressing a media briefing at the Presidential Media Centre on Tuesday (Aug. 22), the state minister highlighted that the gems and jewellery sector has demonstrated an impressive export growth rate of 34%, a fact he said corroborated by reports from the Central Bank.

Noting that the Gem & Jewellery Authority is a pivotal contributor to the nation’s foreign exchange reserves, Dasanayake also spoke of the numerous strategic decisions undertaken to boost the authority’s profits.

He said a novel customs clearance system was devised under the aegis of the new government, adding that each exported gem is meticulously assessed to ensure the inflow of foreign exchange.

According to him, the Central Bank’s reports confirm a remarkable 34% growth in export revenue for the Gems and Jewellery Authority.

Dasanayake mentioned that last year, the authority’s revenue from licensing and assessment fees amounted to a modest Rs. 144 million. However, this year alone, the authority has recorded a substantial profit of Rs. 288 million. Consequently, we have devised strategies to enhance the authority’s profits by a remarkable 200% by year-end.

Speaking further, he went on note that the employees of the authority are not reliant on government salaries. “The Gems and Jewellery Authority, independently, contributes between Rs. 50 and 100 million to the Ministry of Finance, underscoring our commitment to the nation’s economic well-being.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted (English)

Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted (English)

Producing Galle Prison inmates for court proceedings temporarily halted (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2023 cross 860,000 (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2023 cross 860,000 (English)

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought (English)

Heeralugama village in Kurunegala District hit hard by drought (English)

Sri Lanka signs MoU with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits (English)

Sri Lanka signs MoU with Singapore to collaborate on carbon credits (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.22

Sri Lankan President, Singaporean PM explore avenues for increased economic involvement

Sri Lankan President, Singaporean PM explore avenues for increased economic involvement

Underworld had a hand in murder of Ratmalana butcher shop owner ' Maskade Kaluwa'?

Underworld had a hand in murder of Ratmalana butcher shop owner ' Maskade Kaluwa'?

Nearly 47,000 acres of paddy land destroyed and 41,400 farmers afflicted by drought

Nearly 47,000 acres of paddy land destroyed and 41,400 farmers afflicted by drought