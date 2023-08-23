Clothes worn by Schaffter at the time of death to be handed over to expert committee

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain the clothes worn by late businessman Dinesh Schaffter at the time of his death, which are currently in the custody of the Department of the Government Analyst, and hand over them to the five-member expert committee appointed to determine the cause of his death.

This order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya when the post-mortem examination report related to the case was recalled before the courts, Ada Derana reporter said.

There, the magistrate, who considered the facts presented, further ordered that the other materials found by the Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) at the crime scene and inside the vehicle in which Schaffter was found dead, be handed over to the relevant committee.



Later, the court has also ordered the relevant investigation reports to be recalled on September 05, 2023.

Former Director of the Janashakthi PLC Group, Dinesh Schaffter, was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December 2022 and died a day later while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital.