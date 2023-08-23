54-year-old dies after being hit by motorcycle on pedestrian crossing

August 23, 2023   12:59 pm

A 54-year-old person has died in a road accident that took place on a pedestrian crossing near the Holy Cross College in Kalutara last evening (22).

He was hit by a motorcyclist travelling from Galle to Colombo while crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing.

The deceased, a 54-year-old named Aiyapuli Yesudasan, was a resident of the Thalgaswala area, according to police.

A former Navy soldier who rode the motorcycle and his 17-year-old daughter who was riding pillion have been admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital, owing to injuries sustained in the accident.

The body of the deceased person is placed in the mortuary of Nagoda Teaching Hospital, while Kalutara Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

